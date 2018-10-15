(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Water Safety: Maj. Eve Baker

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.15.2018

    Audio by Sgt. Amaia Unanue 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Maj. Eve Baker, a communications strategy and operations officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force, recounts her experience with a swimmer in distress. She urges swimmers in Okinawa to always check the sea conditions, swim with a buddy and know your own limitations.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Japan
    Okinawa
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    PSA
    water safety

