Maj. Eve Baker, a communications strategy and operations officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force, recounts her experience with a swimmer in distress. She urges swimmers in Okinawa to always check the sea conditions, swim with a buddy and know your own limitations.
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.15.2018 02:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54197
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106119467.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Sgt. Amaia Unanue
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|radio PSA
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Water Safety: Maj. Eve Baker, by Sgt Amaia Unanue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT