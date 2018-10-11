Today's story:
Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson talked about restoration of the force at the Senate Armed Services Committees Subcommittee in Washington D.C. October 10th.
This work, Air Force Radio News 11 October 2018 A, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS
