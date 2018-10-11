(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 11 October 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story:
    Hurricane Michael made landfall, Wednesday afternoon as a category four with wind speeds over one hundred fifty miles per hour.
    Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, suffered extensive damage but as of Thursday morning there are no reported injuries on base.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 October 2018 B, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tyndall AFB
    Florida
    AFRN
    Hurricane Michael

