    Air Force Radio News 11 October 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.11.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story:
    Hurricane Michael made landfall, Wednesday afternoon as a category four with wind speeds over 150 MPH. Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, suffered extensive damage but as of Thursday morning there are no reported injuries on base.

    Date Taken: 10.11.2018
    Date Posted: 10.11.2018 14:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54130
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106111555.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 October 2018 B, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tyndal AFB
    AFRN
    Hurricane Michael

