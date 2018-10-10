Date Taken: 10.10.2018 Date Posted: 10.10.2018 16:11 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54111 Filename: 1810/DOD_106108521.mp3 Length: 00:01:54 Year 2018 Genre News Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 15

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - October 10, 2018, by PO2 Ashley VanGuilder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.