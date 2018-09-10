Audio of mayday call from the sailboat Old School

Audio of the mayday call received by the Coast Guard from the crew of the sailboat Old School, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. The Coast Guard urges mariners to check the weather before for venturing out. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)
|10.09.2018
|10.10.2018 15:06
|Newscasts
|54106
|1810/DOD_106108414.mp3
|00:00:06
|2018
|Blues
|BOCA GRANDE, FL, US
|76
|10
|10
|0
