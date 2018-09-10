(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Audio of mayday call from the sailboat Old School

    BOCA GRANDE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Barresi 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    Audio of the mayday call received by the Coast Guard from the crew of the sailboat Old School, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. The Coast Guard urges mariners to check the weather before for venturing out. (U.S. Coast Guard audio)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2018
    Date Posted: 10.10.2018 15:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54106
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106108414.mp3
    Length: 00:00:06
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: BOCA GRANDE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 76
    Downloads: 10
    High-Res. Downloads: 10
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audio of mayday call from the sailboat Old School, by PO3 Andrew Barresi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    hurricanemichael
    hurricanemichael18

