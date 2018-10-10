Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade wrapped up exercise KAMANDAG 2 with a closing ceremony in Taguig City in the Philippines, October 10th. KAMANDAG 2 was a 10-day exercise between the Republic of the Philippines and the Marine Corps, which also featured participation from Japan Self Defense Force. The exercise focused on counter-terrorism and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, helping to maintain a high level of readiness and responsiveness while enhancing the participants combined military-to-military relations and capabilities.



Also in the Corps,

Marines and Sailors with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently participating in Exercise Trident Juncture 18 at various locations in Norway, Sweden and Finland. More than 40,000 international service members are taking part in the exercise, which directly supports NATO’s Readiness Action Plan to improve total-force readiness, crisis and contingency response, and cooperative security between regional partner nations.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.