    Air Force Radio News 10 October 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    10.10.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories:
    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the SAOCOM 1A satellite launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California Sunday.
    Also, the Air Force Reserve is accepting Mandatory Separation Date and High Year of Tenure extension requests.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2018
    Date Posted: 10.10.2018 13:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54092
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106107977.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 10 October 2018 A, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg AFB
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    HYT
    MSD
    AFRN
    SPACEX
    SAOCOM 1A

