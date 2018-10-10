Air Force Radio News 10 October 2018 A

Today's stories:
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the SAOCOM 1A satellite launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California Sunday.
Also, the Air Force Reserve is accepting Mandatory Separation Date and High Year of Tenure extension requests.
|10.10.2018
|10.10.2018 13:01
|Newscasts
|54092
|1810/DOD_106107977.mp3
|00:00:59
|2018
|Blues
|US
