Date Taken: 09.26.2018 Date Posted: 10.10.2018 20:51 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54081 Filename: 1810/DOD_106106898.mp3 Length: 00:01:00 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: JP

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pacific Pulse: September 26, 2018, by LCpl Maxwell Gargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.