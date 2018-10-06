Date Taken: 10.06.2018 Date Posted: 10.07.2018 18:07 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 54069 Filename: 1810/DOD_106101768.mp3 Length: 00:02:45 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 10

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - Weekly Recap - October 6, 2018, by PO2 Jennifer Lebron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.