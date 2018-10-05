(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 05 October 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Science is helping to improve graduation rates of Battlefield Airmen for Special Operations Forces. Also, KC-135 Stratotankers from Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington are supporting the French military's operations in Mali and North Africa, in an effort known as Juniper Micron.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2018
    Date Posted: 10.05.2018
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Mali
    Special Operations Forces
    French military
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    North Africa
    KC-135 Stratotankers
    Battlefield Airmen
    AFRN
    Juniper Micron
    Biometric Sensors

