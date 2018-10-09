(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: October 09, 2018

    Pacific Pulse: October 09, 2018

    JAPAN

    10.05.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Red Flag Alaska 19-1 kicks off, the Idaho National Guard builds bridges with Cambodia, and a Marine saves two lives in Bali.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2018
    Date Posted: 10.04.2018 21:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 54052
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106095796.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: October 09, 2018, by SrA Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Eielson Air Force Base
    Royal Cambodian Armed Forces
    National Guard State Partnership Program
    Idaho National Guard
    Republic of Korea Air Force
    Red Flag Alaska
    Bali
    Finnish Air Force
    Diego Marmolejo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT