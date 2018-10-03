Air Force Radio News 03 October 2018 B

Today's story: An online Express Licensing process is allowing the Air Force and DOD to get technologies they develop into the hands of industry partners quickly for broad distribution and improvement. Also, a Royal Jordanian Air Force Officer earned the "Student Ace Award" for perfect scores when he finished the 361st Training Squadron's Aircraft Fuel Systems Apprentice Course at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas.