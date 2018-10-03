(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 03 October 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: An online Express Licensing process is allowing the Air Force and DOD to get technologies they develop into the hands of industry partners quickly for broad distribution and improvement. Also, a Royal Jordanian Air Force Officer earned the "Student Ace Award" for perfect scores when he finished the 361st Training Squadron's Aircraft Fuel Systems Apprentice Course at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 03 October 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

