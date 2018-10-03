Air Force Radio News 03 October 2018 A

Today's stories:

F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptor fighter sorties are now requested to fly closer to the fighters' maximum range airspeed, while still within tanker boom limits, during Coronet missions.

Also, October is energy action month.

Its an opportunity to "Protect the Power" by making the most effective use of energy and water resources to support the war fighting mission and enhance readiness.