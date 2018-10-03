Today's stories:
F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptor fighter sorties are now requested to fly closer to the fighters' maximum range airspeed, while still within tanker boom limits, during Coronet missions.
Also, October is energy action month.
Its an opportunity to "Protect the Power" by making the most effective use of energy and water resources to support the war fighting mission and enhance readiness.
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2018 14:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|54014
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106091219.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 03 October 2018 A, by A1C Marqus Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT