    Air Force Radio News 03 October 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    10.03.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories:
    F-35 Lightning II and F-22 Raptor fighter sorties are now requested to fly closer to the fighters' maximum range airspeed, while still within tanker boom limits, during Coronet missions.
    Also, October is energy action month.
    Its an opportunity to "Protect the Power" by making the most effective use of energy and water resources to support the war fighting mission and enhance readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Energy
    Air Force
    Energy Action Month
    AFRN
    Protect the Power

    • LEAVE A COMMENT