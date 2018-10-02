Today's Stories: The Air Force begins transitioning Hospitals and Clinics to the Defense Health Agency and PACAF hosts joint partners.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.02.2018 15:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53999
|Filename:
|1810/DOD_106088729.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 2 October 2018 B, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT