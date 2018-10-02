(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 02 October 2018 A

    Air Force Radio News 02 October 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    10.02.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Operation Colony Glacier is a continuing Joint Effort Casualty Recovery Mission in Alaska. It can only be carried out during a small window of opportunity in the summer, each year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2018
    Date Posted: 10.02.2018 15:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53998
    Filename: 1810/DOD_106088686.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 02 October 2018 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Joint
    Recovery
    AKNG
    Casualty Recovery
    AFMES
    AFRN
    Operation Colony Glacier
    Armed Forces Examiner System

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT