    AFN Kunsan Radio Spots - Theater Closed

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.28.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Susan Lee and Master Sgt. Kurt Villavicencio

    AFN Kunsan

    A spot announcing the temporary renovation/closure of the Kunsan AB theater.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2018
    Date Posted: 10.02.2018 02:33
    Length: 00:00:30
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Spots - Theater Closed, by SrA Susan Lee and MSgt Kurt Villavicencio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    theater
    renovation
    spot

