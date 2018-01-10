I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.
The 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Armed Forces of the
Philippines opened exercise KAMANDAG 2 with a ceremony at the Subic Bay
International Airport, October 1st. The Filipino-led exercise will include
military-to-military exchanges between the Armed Forces of the Philippines
and U.S. forces with a focus on counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance
and disaster relief capabilities.
Also in the Corps,
The Marines have arrived in San Francisco this week for Fleet Week which
kicked
off October 1st. San Francisco Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American
public to meet their Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard teams and experience
America's sea services.
On this day in Marine Corps history in 1945,
The 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment landed and occupied Qinhuangdao,
China as a part of an occupational duty just before the beginning of the
Chinese Civil War.
That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to
Marines.mil.
This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
