    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    The 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Armed Forces of the
    Philippines opened exercise KAMANDAG 2 with a ceremony at the Subic Bay
    International Airport, October 1st. The Filipino-led exercise will include
    military-to-military exchanges between the Armed Forces of the Philippines
    and U.S. forces with a focus on counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance
    and disaster relief capabilities.

    Also in the Corps,
    The Marines have arrived in San Francisco this week for Fleet Week which
    kicked
    off October 1st. San Francisco Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American
    public to meet their Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard teams and experience
    America's sea services.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1945,
    The 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment landed and occupied Qinhuangdao,
    China as a part of an occupational duty just before the beginning of the
    Chinese Civil War.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to
    Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2018
    Date Posted: 10.01.2018 16:36
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Michael Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

