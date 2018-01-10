Marine Minute

The 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade and Armed Forces of the

Philippines opened exercise KAMANDAG 2 with a ceremony at the Subic Bay

International Airport, October 1st. The Filipino-led exercise will include

military-to-military exchanges between the Armed Forces of the Philippines

and U.S. forces with a focus on counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance

and disaster relief capabilities.



Also in the Corps,

The Marines have arrived in San Francisco this week for Fleet Week which

kicked

off October 1st. San Francisco Fleet Week is an opportunity for the American

public to meet their Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard teams and experience

America's sea services.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1945,

The 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment landed and occupied Qinhuangdao,

China as a part of an occupational duty just before the beginning of the

Chinese Civil War.



