Date Taken: 10.01.2018 Date Posted: 10.01.2018 14:58 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 53973 Filename: 1810/DOD_106084497.mp3 Length: 00:01:28 Year 2018 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 11

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - October 1, 2018, by PO2 Jennifer Lebron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.