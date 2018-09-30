(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters E2

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.30.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    In the second edition of the podcast, “On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters,” Adm. James G. Foggo III, discusses Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group's return to Europe; how the U.S. and NATO are addressing challenges in the North Atlantic, North Sea, and Arctic; the upcoming Exercise Trident Juncture; and his time at the International Sea Power Symposium and the Black Sea Conference.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters E2, by PO1 Ryan Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT