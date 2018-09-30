On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters E2

In the second edition of the podcast, “On the Horizon: Navigating the European and African Theaters,” Adm. James G. Foggo III, discusses Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group's return to Europe; how the U.S. and NATO are addressing challenges in the North Atlantic, North Sea, and Arctic; the upcoming Exercise Trident Juncture; and his time at the International Sea Power Symposium and the Black Sea Conference.