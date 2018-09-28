(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 28 September 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: B-52's continue to support the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's Continuous Bomber Presence operations. Also, the Air Force awarded a contract for the next-generation fighter and bomber trainer to The Boeing Company.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2018
