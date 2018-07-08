All around the world communities gather in the name of safety. Army SGT Jesse Pilgrim takes us to area four to tell us how communities and their local first responders interact with each other.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2018
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2018 01:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53946
|Filename:
|1809/DOD_106077504.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|27, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National night out RAW version, by PFC Insun Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT