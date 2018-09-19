Today's story: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein heads to National Harbor, Maryland to speak at the 2018 Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber Conference.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.19.2018 13:21
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53821
|Filename:
|1809/DOD_106044766.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 19 September 2018 A, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
