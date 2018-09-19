Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.





Part 1:



Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina hard, but the Marine Corps isn't backing down. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force and Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune are continuing the search and rescue efforts providing those in need with disaster relief support. Zachary Hierl, Onslow Co. EMS and Swift Fire Rescue Team, said:



SB: "Joint efforts with the Marines has been absolutely phenomenal. Having that great relationship with the base and the county is beneficial to all the citizens of Onslow county."



Marines are here to help and Cpl. Jeron Blackmon, Assistant Mission Commander, CLB-8, said:



SB: "And we're working to get them out. Some homes are very flooded some homes are just stranded and they have nowhere to go so we have to bring them to a shelter."



Without the combined effort getting people to safety would have proven difficult, but the Marines and Onslow County rescue teams are working together and will not give up and will continue to bring people to safety.



Closing Outro:



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.