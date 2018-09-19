(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Europe Radio Update- Combined Federal Campaign

    U.S. Army Europe Radio Update- Combined Federal Campaign

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.19.2018

    Audio by Spc. Kelsey M VanFleet 

    U.S. Army Europe   

    WIESBADEN, Germany - U.S. Army Europe will kick off its annual Combined Federal Campaign October 15- Dec 14.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2018
    Date Posted: 09.19.2018 10:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53815
    Filename: 1809/DOD_106043680.mp3
    Length: 00:00:58
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Europe Radio Update- Combined Federal Campaign, by SPC Kelsey M VanFleet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Combined Federal Campaign
    CFC
    HR
    U.S. Army Europe
    Human Resources
    Strong Europe
    StrongEurope
    U.S.ArmyEurope
    CombinedFederalCampaign
    HumanResources

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT