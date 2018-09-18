Today's story: Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson spoke about the future of space at the Air Force Association's Air, Space and Cyber conference in National Harbor, MD.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2018 14:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53803
|Filename:
|1809/DOD_106039609.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 18 September 2018 B, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT