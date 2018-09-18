(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 18 September 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    09.18.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: The 2018 Air Force Association Air Space and Cyber Conference is underway at National Harbor, Maryland. Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson speaks to attendees about the Air Force's need to strengthen and increase squadrons.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

