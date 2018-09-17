Today's story: Enlisted, officer and government employees may now submit their innovative ideas for the 2018 Air Force Spark Tank Competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2018 15:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53790
|Filename:
|1809/DOD_106034109.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 17 September 2018 B, by SSgt Nicholas Koetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT