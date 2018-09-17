(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DoD News Daily - September 17, 2018

    DoD News Daily - September 17, 2018

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2018

    Audio by Mark Weeks 

    DoD News         

    This is your DoD News Daily Brief for September 17, 2018.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2018
    Date Posted: 09.17.2018 15:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53784
    Filename: 1809/DOD_106033935.mp3
    Length: 00:01:32
    Track # 1
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD News Daily - September 17, 2018, by Mark Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DoD News
    DoD News Daily

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT