Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 18.1, along with troops from various NATO and partner nations, are currently participating in Exercise Platinum Eagle 18 at Babadag Training Area in Romania. Platinum Eagle is an annual, multilateral field-training exercise designed to build relationships between allies and preserve a mutual commitment to security in the European region.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, recently trained with Indonesian Marines, as part of the military exchange program, during Exercise Bougainville I at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. The exercise is the first phase of the pre-deployment training cycle for the battalion, focused on building small-unit skills to increase proficiency in the combat capabilities of both nations.



1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment embarked and arrived in Saudi Arabia in combat support of Operation Desert Shield.



