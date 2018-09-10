(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 10 September 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright along with previous Chief Master Sergeants of the Air Force, participated in the 2018 Senior Enlisted Statesman Forum at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AFRN
    Senior Leader Statesman Forum

