    Pacific Pulse: September 6, 2018

    JAPAN

    09.06.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force is training with U.S. Army Japan soldiers as a part of Orient Shield 2018, in Guam two B-52's departed from training in the vicinity of the South China Sea and in Washington Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members are training alongside their U.S. military counterparts during Exercise Rising Thunder 18.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: September 6, 2018, by SSgt Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Guam
    JGSDF
    Washington
    USARJ
    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force
    Rising Thunder
    B-52 H
    Orient Shield 2018

