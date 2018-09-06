(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 06 September 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Marqus Williams 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories:
    The Air Force has considered how big the force needs to be based on the National Defense Strategy.
    Also, The 2018 GEICO award nominations are underway, recognizing community contributions made by enlisted members from all military service branches.

