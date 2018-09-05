(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 05 September 2018 B

    Air Force Radio News 05 September 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The first Invisible Wounds Center for the Air Force just opened at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Also, loss of oxygen, headaches and disorientation can all affect aircrews. They're called Unexplained Physiological Events, and they can hinder flight safety and effectiveness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2018
    Date Posted: 09.05.2018 15:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53658
    Filename: 1809/DOD_105986892.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 05 September 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PTSD
    Eglin Air Force Base
    Eglin AFB
    Total Force Integration
    TFI
    AFRN
    UPE
    Invisible Wounds Center
    Unexplained Physiological Events

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT