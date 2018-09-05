Today's stories: The first Invisible Wounds Center for the Air Force just opened at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Also, loss of oxygen, headaches and disorientation can all affect aircrews. They're called Unexplained Physiological Events, and they can hinder flight safety and effectiveness.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2018 15:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53658
|Filename:
|1809/DOD_105986892.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|13
This work, Air Force Radio News 05 September 2018 B, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
