U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 18.1 are currently participating alongside Swedish Marines in Exercise Archipelago Endeavor in Sweden. Archipelago Endeavor is a bilateral integrated field training exercise aimed at enhancing strategic cooperation between allies while strengthening operational capability in the region.



Back in the states,

U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen wrapped up Los Angeles Fleet Week 2018, September 3rd. LA Fleet Week gave the local American public a unique opportunity meet and experience America's sea services up close and personal. Service members participated in various community service events, showcased capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoyed hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.



This week in Marine Corps history in 1945,

The Empire of Japan formally surrendered to Allied Forces aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, officially bringing World War II to an end.



