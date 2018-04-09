(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    09.04.2018

    Audio by Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.


    Part 1:
    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Europe 18.1 are currently participating alongside Swedish Marines in Exercise Archipelago Endeavor in Sweden. Archipelago Endeavor is a bilateral integrated field training exercise aimed at enhancing strategic cooperation between allies while strengthening operational capability in the region.

    Part 2:
    Back in the states,
    U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen wrapped up Los Angeles Fleet Week 2018, September 3rd. LA Fleet Week gave the local American public a unique opportunity meet and experience America's sea services up close and personal. Service members participated in various community service events, showcased capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoyed hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas.

    This week in Marine Corps history in 1945,
    The Empire of Japan formally surrendered to Allied Forces aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay, officially bringing World War II to an end.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2018
    Date Posted: 09.04.2018 12:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53611
    Filename: 1809/DOD_105982213.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2018
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Community Service
    USS Missouri
    USMC
    Pacific
    Sweden
    DMA
    Tokyo Bay
    Defense Media Activity
    Sailors
    WWII
    Marine Corps
    World War II
    Marines
    Exercise
    U.S. Navy
    Training
    Allied Forces
    Baltic Region
    Marine Corps History
    Marines.mil
    Sea Services
    Marine Minute
    V-J Day
    Victory in Japan
    Empire of Japan
    Marine Rotational Force-Europe
    DMAMAMM
    MRFE 18.1
    LAFW 2018
    Los Angeles Fleet Week 2018
    Exercise Archipelago Endeavor

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT