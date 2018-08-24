(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: August 24, 2018

    Pacific Pulse: August 24, 2018

    JAPAN

    08.24.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Emili Koonce 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse Marines in Okinawa gauge their readiness, history is made in Alaska, U.S. Indo Pacific Commander, Phil Davidson visits Papau New Guinea and B-2 Spirits are in Hawaii.

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

