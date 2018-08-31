(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: 31 August 2018

    JAPAN

    08.30.2018

    Audio by Senior Airman Dhruv Gopinath 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, US Army Japan welcomes new leadership, General Robert Brooks visits USS Blue Ridge, and Marines train down under in Australia during Exercise Koolendong.

