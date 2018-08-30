(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Scary Story Bit: Candy Man

    Scary Story Bit: Candy Man

    JAPAN

    08.30.2018

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Berksteiner 

    AFN Misawa

    Radio skit about the Candy Man urban legend for an AFN radio hour

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2018
    Date Posted: 08.30.2018 01:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53577
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105971574.mp3
    Length: 00:02:20
    Year 2018
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scary Story Bit: Candy Man, by PO3 William Berksteiner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    American Forces Network
    AFN Misawa
    Berksteiner
    Scary Story
    Urban Legend
    Candy Man

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT