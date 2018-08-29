(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 29 August 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: U.S. Airmen and Soldiers combine forces for exercise Predictable Iron at Pope Field, North Carolina. Also, the Air Force announces the winners of the 2018 Arthur J. Myers Food Service Excellence Awards.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 29 August 2018 B, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

