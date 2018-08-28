Air Force Radio News 28 August 2018 A

Today's stories: Several F-15E Strike Eagles from the 492nd Fighter Squadron join the Royal Air Force's premiere combat training exercise Typhoon Warrior at Coningsby, England. Also, the calendar year 2018-D Major Line of the Air Force Promotion Board begins on December 3rd.
