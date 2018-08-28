(For Radio) Training to Save Lives | 3rd Med. Bn. participates in NMAP training

3rd Medical Battalion takes part in Navy Medicine Augmentation Program pre-deployment training at Medical Simulation Training Center South, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 25, 2018. Medical personnel with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, worked with medical augments to prepare Role II medical facilities. Role II facilities provide a place for injured service members to be received while providing enhanced capabilities such as ultrasound, X-ray and surgery. (U.S. Marine Corps audio by Cpl. Joshua Pinkney)