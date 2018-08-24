(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 24 August 2018 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson, Chief of Staff David Goldfein, and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth Wright, attended the unveiling of the addition of TSgt John Chapman's name to the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Virginia.

    TAGS

    SECAF
    CSAF
    CMSAF
    MOH
    Air Force Memorial
    TSgt John Chapman
    AFRN

    • LEAVE A COMMENT