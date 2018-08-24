(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 24 August 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2018

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Braden Anderson 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter's mission is to fly into tropical storms and hurricanes. Operation Deep Freeze brings cargo and personnel to prepare runways and airfields for the anticipated heavy traffic for the upcoming 2018 2019 season.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 24 August 2018 A, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

