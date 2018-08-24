Air Force Radio News 24 August 2018 A

Today's stories: The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter's mission is to fly into tropical storms and hurricanes. Operation Deep Freeze brings cargo and personnel to prepare runways and airfields for the anticipated heavy traffic for the upcoming 2018 2019 season.
