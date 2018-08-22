(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 22 August 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: General Miller has just been confirmed for her fourth star, making her the first Reserve Airman to achieve that rank. Also, Brazil joins fourteen other nations that benefit from the ability to request specific information gathered by Air Force Space Command’s 18th Space Control Squadron.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

