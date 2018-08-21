(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 21 August 2018 A

    UNITED STATES

    08.21.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Congress voted to terminate and replace the Flat Rate with Standard Per Diem rates. Also, Ninth Air Force is working to become a Joint Task Force-capable Headquarters, with certification coming up in December.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 08.21.2018
    Date Posted: 08.21.2018
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

