Today's stories: Congress voted to terminate and replace the Flat Rate with Standard Per Diem rates. Also, Ninth Air Force is working to become a Joint Task Force-capable Headquarters, with certification coming up in December.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2018 13:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53470
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105943489.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 21 August 2018 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
