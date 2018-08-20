Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines with Marine Forces Reserve wrapped up Exercise Northern Strike 18 in Camp Grayling, Michigan, August 18th. Northern Strike is a Joint National Training Center accredited exercise, sponsored by the National Guard Bureau, to provide accessible, readiness-building opportunities for units from all branches of military service to achieve or sustain proficiency in conducting mission command, air, sea, and ground maneuver integration



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461 recently participated in Exercise Raven 18 in Gulfport, Mississippi. Exercise Raven is a realistic military training exercise in which the squadron provides air support to Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command, effectively improving the squadron’s combat readiness within the Marine Air-Ground Task Force.



This week in Marine Corps history in 1919,

"The Marines' Hymn" was registered with the U.S. Copyright Office, making it the oldest official song in the U.S. Armed Forces.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.