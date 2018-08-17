Strong Europe Update_Best Warrior Competition Winners

Radio Update

Air: 20-24 Aug 18

kill: 1800hrs 24 Aug 18



Candidates for the 2018 competition come from U.S. Army Africa, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 7th Army Training Command, 173rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, U.S. Army NATO Brigade and 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.



The week-long event tests Soldier skills, endurance, fortitude and resourcefulness as well as intellectual and problem-solving capabilities. While some of the competition tasks are standard such as the Army Physical Fitness Test, written test, marksmanship, ruck march, land navigation and command sergeants major board, some of the week’s challenges such as chemical defense and medical tasks, added to the stress of fitting everything into a few short days, is always tough.



Winners of the U.S. Army Europe Best Warrior Competition move up to the final challenge and compete at the Department of the Army Best Warrior event held at Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia from Sept. 30 to Oct. 5.



Good luck to our Strong Europe Warriors!