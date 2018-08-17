Today's story: U.S. and Polish troops came together for their annual Aviation Detachment Rotation training at Powidz Air Base, Poland.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2018 10:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53433
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105933768.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|20
This work, Air Force Radio News 17 August 2018 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT