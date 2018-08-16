Today's story: Exercise Pitch Black 2018 is taking place at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia from July 27 through Aug. 17.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2018 12:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|53418
|Filename:
|1808/DOD_105930651.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|13
This work, Air Force Radio News 16 August 2018 A, by SSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT