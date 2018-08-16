(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 16 August 18 B

    Air Force Radio News 16 August 18 B

    UNITED STATES

    08.16.2018

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Airmen discussed the importance of preventing vector borne illnesses with Sri Lankan health officials. Also, the Air Force promoted more than 50 percent of eligible senior airmen to staff sergeant.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2018
    Date Posted: 08.16.2018 12:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 53416
    Filename: 1808/DOD_105930643.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 16 August 18 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Virus
    Staff Sergeant
    Sri Lanka
    Mosquitoes
    PACANGEL
    Dengue
    AFRN
    Vector Borne Illness

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT